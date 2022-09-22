Complete list of freed Ukrainian prisoners. DOCUMENT

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has published a complete list of those released from captivity.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the department's website.

Among the Ukrainian soldiers who managed to be freed from the captivity of the aggressor state are Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko ("Redis") - commander of the "Azov" Special Purpose Detachment, Yevhenii Bova - commander of the First Separate Marine Infantry Battalion, Lev Pashko - commander of the "Azov" company. Serhii Volynsky ("Volyna"), acting commander of the 36th separate brigade of marines, Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the "Azov" regiment for work with personnel, and Denys Shleha, commander of the 12th brigade of operational assignment, were also released from captivity. Dmytro Vyshnevetsky, Oleh Khomenko, commander of the commandant company, who directly commanded the defense of Azovstal, Dmytro Kozatsky, a senior soldier whose photo and video from Azovstal went viral all over the world.

The famous "Ptashka" Kateryna Polishchuk, a volunteer paramedic of the National Guard of Ukraine, is going home. With her singing, she supported the fighting spirit of the soldiers in the dungeons of "Azovstal". Mariana Mamonova, a 30-year-old military doctor and captain of the medical service, is returning. Now she is in the last months of pregnancy.

Among those released are servicemen of the National Guard, the Navy of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBS, the SSU, Territorial Defence, National Police, as well as two civilians.

124 defenders, released from captivity, belong to the officer ranks, 89 to the rank and file, and non-commissioned officers.

This exchange is the largest since February 24. The process of rehabilitation, adaptation, recovery, and treatment awaits the released defenders.