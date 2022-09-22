Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 55,510 people, 218 helicopters, 2,236 tanks, 1,341 artillery systems, and 4,776 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses on the Russian army of occupation.

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 22/09 are approximately:

personnel - 55,510 (+400) persons were liquidated;

tanks - 2,236 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4,776 (+28) units,

artillery systems - 1,341 (+1) units,

MLRS - 318 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 169 (+1) units,

aircraft - 253 (+0) units,

helicopters - 218 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 941 (+9),

cruise missiles - 240 (+1),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3630 (+20) units,

special equipment - 125 (+0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being verified.

