IAEA Director General Grossi is planning another visit to Ukraine

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Wednesday that he will visit Ukraine in the near future to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to UP, Grossi said this at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"I have just discussed with the Minister (of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro) Kuleba, and I hope that I will soon go to Kyiv or Ukraine. And maybe later, at a certain point in time, to Russia," said the IAEA Director General.

"Given the seriousness of the situation and what is happening on the ground, we have to move quickly. We are trying to make it happen as soon as possible," he added.

Before that, on Wednesday, Grossi held meetings with the heads of foreign affairs of Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Kuleba and Sergey Lavrov, during which he discussed the situation with nuclear security in the context of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Read more: IAEA will hold consultations at UN regarding creation of nuclear safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP