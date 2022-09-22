Russia has exhausted supply of volunteers willing to fight against Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia is likely to face logistical and administrative problems associated with recruiting 300,000 troops. The new formations are unlikely to become operational within a few months.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense with reference to intelligence data.

"Putin is taking a significant political risk in the hope of creating much-needed combat power. This move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its pool of volunteers willing to fight in Ukraine," the report said.

According to intelligence, a partial mobilization is likely to be extremely unpopular among parts of the Russian population.

