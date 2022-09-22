Borrell on Putin’s nuclear threats: They will not shake Ukraine’s support

Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons are cynical and irresponsible, they pose an unprecedented threat to European and global security, but they will not shake the EU’s resolve to support Ukraine.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"These repeated threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons repeated over and over again, and this time they sounded very obviously..., are a manifestation of an irresponsible and cynical attempt to undermine our firm support for Ukraine. These threats undermine international peace and security on an unprecedented scale. But they will not shake our readiness, will not change our determination, our unity in standing together with Ukraine, providing it with broad support for its ability to defend itself and its territorial integrity, for as long as it will be necessary," Borrell emphasized.

According to him, Putin's threats, as well as his announcement of partial mobilization in Russia and support for so-called "referendums" in the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine, were particularly cynical and shocking, because they were made at a time when the world community at the United Nations is looking for ways to strengthen peace and progress. To announce his aggressive plans, Putin deliberately chose the International Day of Peace, which is celebrated on September 21.

"It is obvious that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine. He is trying to destroy the whole country using all means because he is failing in military operations... But we will continue to support Ukraine in a military sense. We will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. We will continue to invest money in the European Peace Fund and in the budgets of member states to continue supporting Ukraine's military capacity to protect its own sovereignty," Borrell added.

He added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part in the first part of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, which was convened after the Russian President announced a new stage of escalation in Russian aggression against Ukraine. He informed European government officials about the current situation and the development of events in Ukraine.

