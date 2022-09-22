In occupied Luhansk region, "mobilization" is not partial, everyone they can find is taken away - Haidai

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied the Luhansk region are taking all the men they can find.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region, the mobilization is not partial, the Rashists are taking absolutely all the men... they can find. The Russians are digging in and pulling up reserves from Svatovoy and Troitsky.

The Russians are in a bad mood because of the failed "Mohilization", there is almost no "cannon fodder", they are waiting for replenishment after the "partial packetization" announced by Putin in Russia, - the report says.

At the same time, according to Haidai, Bilohorivka, freed from the occupiers, is under constant enemy fire.

