95% of Ukrainians trust AFU, according to survey by KIIS and Research Institute. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens trust the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by survey data of the National Democratic Institute in Ukraine and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

"Ukrainians almost unanimously trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine - at the level of 95 percent, and 81 percent of respondents trust President Volodymyr Zelensky," sociologists note.

At the same time, 42% expressed confidence in the government and 29% in the parliament.

The nationwide survey was developed and conducted by the National Democratic Institute in Ukraine. Fieldwork was carried out by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from August 2 to 9, 2022 using the method of a computer system of telephone surveys. A total of 2,510 people were interviewed.

The survey is representative only of the adult population currently living in Ukraine and using mobile phones with Ukrainian numbers. Territories that were not under the control of the government of Ukraine until February 24, 2022, were excluded from the study.

The research was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Sweden, and the Canadian Department of International Affairs.

