Canada is ready to help rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

This was agreed upon by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, and the Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

During the bilateral meeting, the ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine in view of the continuation of full-scale military aggression by the Russian Federation, as well as the fact that Russia continues targeted attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, including nuclear power plants.

"Canada fully supports the struggle of the Ukrainian people against Russia's military aggression and is ready to provide all necessary support in the future," the message reads.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources testified to the readiness of the Canadian side to support the restoration of the destroyed energy infrastructure.

Read more: Zelensky and Trudeau discussed situation at front and Zaporizhzhia NPP