Estonia will not hide Russians fleeing mobilization - Kallas

Estonia will not grant asylum to Russians who wish to avoid the mobilization announced by Vladimir Putin on September 21.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"We accept Ukrainian refugees. Every citizen is responsible for the actions of his country, and Russian citizens are no exception. Therefore, we do not give asylum to Russian men who flee their country. They should speak out against the war," said Kallas.

Also remind, that on September 21, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training taking into account the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time, the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region are taking all the men they can find.

Protests swept through Russia. Detained men are served with summonses.

It is known that men are trying to leave the Russian Federation en masse. In particular, to Finland and Georgia. EU countries - for example, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - declare that they will not provide shelter to Russian citizens fleeing mobilization.