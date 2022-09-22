Residents of Melitopol are urged to immediately leave territory of occupied city via "Crimea - Georgia" route. VIDEO

The authorities of the temporarily occupied Melitopol call on citizens to leave the territory of the city immediately.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"Men under the age of 35 are recommended to immediately leave the occupied territory via the Crimea-Georgia route. Already today, at the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka, men aged 18 to 35 were not allowed to go to Zaporizhzhia. And this practice will continue," the head of the city emphasized.

According to Fedorov, the goal of the occupiers is to mobilize Ukrainian men as "cannon fodder" for the front.

"In 2014, the occupiers organized a real manhunt in the so-called LPR/DPR. They will do the same in the TOT of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. It is necessary now to either try to leave in the direction of Zaporizhia, or choose an alternative route - towards Georgia through a temporary occupied Crimea. There is little time left!" - he concluded.

