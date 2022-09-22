Rescuing Russians from mobilization is not our duty, - Prime Minister of Lithuania Šimonite

Rescuing citizens of the Russian Federation from mobilization is not one of the responsibilities of Lithuania and other neighboring countries.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite, Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi.

"The war started in 2014 and this invasion started on the 24th of February. Still, people have had plenty of time to make up their minds about the war. I would not understand if we let people in for humanitarian reasons just because for them the war was normal while they saw her on TV, sitting on the couch, and became abnormal when the government and Shoigu called up the army and offered to physically participate in it," she emphasized.

See more: Lithuanian M113 armored personnel carriers on their way to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Šimonite noted that the situation of each Russian who requests entry to Lithuania will be considered separately.

"Rescuing all Russian citizens from mobilization is probably not one of the responsibilities of Lithuania and other neighboring countries," concluded the Prime Minister.