Prime Minister of Israel Lapid proposed evacuating citizens of Russian Federation who have right to repatriate

In Israel, it is assumed that those citizens who have the right to repatriation and do not want to fight in Ukraine will be deported from Russia. Consultations are currently underway regarding a possible increase in the number of flights from Russia to Israel.

According to Censor.NET information, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to Israel Hayom.

In particular, the Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, appealed to the management of the El Al airline company with a request to continue flights between the two countries. It is possible that the number of flights from Russia to Israel will be increased.

The purpose of such a decision is the desire of the Israeli authorities to deport Russians who have the right to repatriate to Israel and wish to avoid mobilization for the war in Ukraine.

In addition, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Alon Ushpiz, stated that preparations for the arrival of a new wave of repatriates have begun in the country by order of the government.

"Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid has instructed us to accept new immigrants from Russia. This requires assessment at many levels, from flight to entry visas and reception in the country. We work in close cooperation with other ministries, our embassy in Russia and, of course, with the El-Al company," Ushpiz said.

As reported, the Kremlin proposes to expand the list of conscripts. They want to include migrants with Russian citizenship.

We will remind you that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, announced a partial mobilization in Russia. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow is preparing to call up 300,000 reservists.