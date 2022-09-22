Hitler in desperation took boys and old men from streets and dressed them in uniforms, Putin is in same condition - US General Hodges on air of German TV channel

Ben Hodges, the former commander of US forces in Europe, compared Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization in Russia to Adolf Hitler’s creation of the Volkssturm in the final months before his defeat in World War II.

He said this on the air of the German TV channel ZDF, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

With the help of the Volkssturm - units of the people's militia, where men and then women who had not yet gone to the front were forcibly gathered - the Nazi regime tried to prevent its defeat, in addition, they were part of the Nazi propaganda effort.

Hodges recalled that Hitler "took boys and old people off the streets and put them in uniforms because he was in such a desperate situation." Putin is also "desperate and trying to find some way to turn the situation around," the retired American general is confident. He called the decision a "strategic mistake".

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training taking into account the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time, the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region are taking all the men they can find.

Protests swept through Russia. Detained men are served with summonses.

It is known that men are trying to leave the Russian Federation en masse. In particular, to Finland and Georgia. EU countries - for example, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - declare that they will not provide shelter to Russian citizens fleeing mobilization.