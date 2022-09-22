Ukraine hopes to increase military aid and sanctions pressure on Russian Federation as soon as possible, - Kuleba

Ukraine expects increased military aid from the EU and sanctions pressure on Russia.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"I am grateful to Josep Borrell and the EU foreign ministers for doing exactly what I asked them to do yesterday: increasing military aid to Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia. The EU continues to demonstrate its determination. We hope to implement both decisions as soon as possible", - the minister emphasized.

Read more: Classified clause of decree on mobilization in Russia allows to call up 1 million Russians, - Russian mass media