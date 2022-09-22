Petition on vegetarian rations for Armed Forces has received 25,000 signatures

The petition on the website of the President of Ukraine "On the introduction of vegetarian and vegan dry rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" has received the necessary 25 thousand votes, and now it must be considered by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The petition was registered on June 27, 2022, Censor.NET informs.

Its author, Petro Pavlov, explains that servicemen in Ukraine have some restrictions in their choice of food, and the introduction of additional dry rations, taking into account the individual characteristics of servicemen, will be able to solve a number of problems.

"As an example, let's take the implementation of this in the US Army: eat a vegetarian American military MRE (English "Meal, Ready-to-Eat", "Food, ready to eat") with the composition of the contents of Menu 11, 12, 13, 14 (Vegetarian ).This variety is not necessary for "overeating", but for adequate nutrition, which depends on the military's performance of their official duties," the document says.

The author also explained for whom vegetarian and vegan dry rations are intended.

- for people who do not consume meat products and products of animal origin for ethical reasons;

- for people with religious beliefs, for whom vegan fasting is especially common;

- for people with limited ability to absorb lactose;

- for people with periodic digestive problems.

The author added that the implementation of this initiative will bring the Armed Forces closer to NATO standards, will not require financial investments, will preserve the ecosystem, and will also help preserve the health of the military.