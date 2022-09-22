New EU sanctions will affect export of technologies to Russia, - representative of European Commission Mamer

The European Commission is working on new proposals for sanctions against Russia after the announcement of mobilization by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New steps can be taken very quickly, the official representative of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, warned at a briefing in Brussels on Thursday, September 22, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

Individual punitive measures against individuals and organizations will be considered, as well as a proposal for additional export controls on several technologies that the EU exports to Russia, he said, referring to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. "The application of such additional sanctions would be justified, as we see that Russia is moving towards a wartime economy," Mamer said.

In response to a question about the possible introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil, he replied that this topic is being discussed in the G7 format, as the decision will affect the world oil market and must be adopted at the global level. "There are areas where the introduction of sanctions without coordination with our allies simply does not make sense. And for this reason, from the very beginning of this conflict, the EU has coordinated and imposed sanctions with the widest possible support of its largest partners. And this also applies to any possible actions in the oil sector," said a representative of the European Commission.

We will remind, on September 21, the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries and Ukraine held an unofficial emergency meeting in New York in connection with the announcement of mobilization in Russia. They decided to introduce additional individual and sectoral sanctions against the Russian Federation and to continue military support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression as long as necessary, the top diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said.