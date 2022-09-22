Erdogan plans to call Putin and Zelensky and continue efforts to establish peace between Ukraine and Russian Federation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold telephone talks with the presidents of Russia, Volodymyr Putin, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine continue," Erdogan told reporters at the Turkish House in New York. The president noted that after returning to Turkey, he will call Putin and Zelensky to continue diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine.

According to Erdogan, the UN is not doing enough to stop the war against Ukraine. He said that the organization could not prevent the energy and food crisis, but "its credibility has increased a little thanks to the agreement on the "grain corridor" concluded in Istanbul.

"Not only I, but also all world leaders should take steps in this direction. Negotiations should be conducted both with Putin and with Zelensky," the Turkish president said. He once again emphasized that Turkey advocates a diplomatic way out of crisis situations in the world.

