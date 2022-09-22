UN mission to establish facts of tragedy in Olenivka is ready for deployment and is waiting for guarantees of unhindered work, - Guterres

The UN mission to establish the facts of the tragic incident with Ukrainian prisoners of war in the colony in occupied Olenivka is ready for deployment.

This was stated by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The fact-finding mission that I created after the tragic incident in the Olenivka colony on July 29 is ready to be deployed as soon as all the necessary guarantees are obtained. The mission must be given safe, unhindered access to all points and people and relevant evidence without any restrictions, obstacles or interference," Guterres said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

We remind you that on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation staged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.

Ukraine demands from the UN and the ICRC to immediately react to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to conduct an inspection of the colony where captured Ukrainian servicemen were kept.