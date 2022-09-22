Many liberated prisoners of war were subjected to very cruel tortures - Budanov

Many liberated prisoners of war were subjected to very cruel tortures

It was stated at briefing by Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Everyone is in a completely different state. Unfortunately, this is true. There are people who are physically more or less in normal condition, except for chronic malnutrition. There are people who were subjected to very cruel torture. Unfortunately, the percentage of such persons among those whom we returned is quite high," Budanov said.

According to the Head of the GUR, in this matter it is impossible to say that people were divided into certain categories.

"It mostly depended on the places of their stay. Unfortunately, they were kept not in one place, in Olenivka - and maybe fortunately - but in many different institutions in the temporarily occupied territory and in the Russian Federation," he said.

Watch more: SSU showed footage of exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

Some of the released prisoners are now in medical institutions of Chernihiv region.

On September 21, as a result of the exchange, 215 Ukrainian defenders and 10 foreigners were returned from Russian captivity. In return, Putin's brother-in-law Viktor Medvedchuk suspected of treason and 55 other Russian servicemen were returned to the Russian side.