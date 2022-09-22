Occupants in Crimea massively serve summonses to Crimean Tatars, - Tasheva

In occupied Crimea, Russian military commissions are massively handing out summonses in places of compact residence of Crimean Tatars.

It was reported by Presidential Representative in the AR of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Yesterday and today in all settlements where Crimean Tatars live compactly there are raids - on schools, markets, "Krymopt" (most Crimean Tatars work), in crowded places - and hand out summonses, often load people into cars and take them to military commissariats. Age - 18-50 years, according to our sources, do not look at the diseases, which they are told about by the captured men, with the comment - "now everyone is coming".

For example, in the village of Zuya, they gave summonses to about 100 men, Crimean Tatars. They went to Zuya school and distributed summonses to male teachers. They are actively distributing summonses in the villages of Azovske and Mayske, Dobre and throughout the "valley", where a large number of Crimean Tatars live, Urozhayne, Stroganivka and others," the post says.

According to Tasheva's sources, as of now at least 1000 summonses have been issued throughout Crimea.

