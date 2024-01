On Thursday evening, September 22, Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by the Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh in Telegram

"Enemy missiles struck the regional center again. According to preliminary information, the occupant fired about 10 shells at Zaporizhzhia," he noted.

