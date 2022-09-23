2 enemy control points, 3 enemy forces and 1 warehouse with ammunition were hit, - OС "South"

The situation in the area of responsibility of OC "South" in the South Buh direction remains difficult but controlled by the Defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OС "South".

As noted, the enemy has no motivation, no faith in his prospects, but desperately continues to raise reserves with the help of alternative crossings, which he does not stop trying to arrange under our fire control.

"During the day, 5 airstrikes and 1 missile strike were carried out on our positions and settlements along the front line and deeper, in the rear. The coastal strip of the Kutsurub territorial community was fired from the "Smerch" rocket salvo system. There were no casualties," the message reads.

According to the OC "South", our aircraft struck 13 hits on the enemy, and anti-aircraft defense forces shot down 5 kamikaze drones directed by the enemy at our positions in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts.

"Missile and artillery units completed about 280 firing missions, including the destruction of 2 control points in Beryslav and Nova Kakhovka, 3 enemy forces and equipment in Kherson and Kahovka districts, 1 warehouse with ammunition - in Beryslav.

The enemy's attempt to direct a column of military equipment along the Kakhovka Bridge at nightfall was stopped by control fire damage. The results are still being investigated", - added in the OС "South".

So far, confirmed enemy losses are 18 rocket launchers, 3 Msta-B and Msta-S large-caliber howitzers, 2 tanks, and 2 units of other auto-armored vehicles. Effective damage was confirmed on the eve of the pontoon crossing in the Lvove region.

The ship formation of the enemy fleet in the Black Sea has increased to 14 units. From now on, 3 surface and 1 underwater missile carrier with a total of 28 "Calibers" are on combat duty.