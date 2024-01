On September 22, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Kyrylenko notes that the Russians killed 3 people in Bakhmut, 2 in Toretsk, 1 in Chasovy Yar, and 1 in Klishchiivka. Another 17 people were injured.

