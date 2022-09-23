7 enemy drones were destroyed last day. Up to 10 enemy air defense positions were hit, - Air Force

During the day of September 22, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven air targets: three UAVs of the operational-tactical level and four kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" of Iranian production, which the occupiers label as "Geran-2".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, Air Force aircraft carried out up to 10 group airstrikes in different directions. Bombers and attack aircraft destroyed several dozen invaders, up to 20 units of armored combat vehicles, a platoon stronghold, and other targets.

"The fighter aircraft used AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles against the enemy's air defenses. Up to 10 enemy air defense positions were hit," the report said.

