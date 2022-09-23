Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 56,060 people, 219 helicopters, 2,254 tanks, 1,355 artillery systems, and 4,796 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses on the Russian army of occupation.
This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 23/09 are approximately:
- personnel - about 56,060 (+550) people were liquidated
- tanks ‒ 2254 (+18) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 4796 (+20) units,
- artillery systems - 1355 (+14) units,
- MLRS – 326 (+8) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 170 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 254 (+1) units,
- helicopters – 219 (+1) units,
- UAV of the operational-tactical level - 950 (+9),
- cruise missiles ‒ 240 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3,659 (+29) units,
- special equipment ‒ 126 (+1).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the message states.