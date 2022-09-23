At night there were explosions in Mykolaiv. Office building of industrial infrastructure facility was hit, - Kim

On the night of September 23, around 12:35 a.m., explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. Previously, an office building of an industrial infrastructure object was affected.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, private houses, water supply, and electricity grids were also damaged. Detailed information is being clarified.

In the Mykolaiv district on the morning, of September 22, approximately at 09:55 a.m. as a result of the shelling of the village. A fire broke out in a residential building in Ukrainka, Halytsynivska district. There are no casualties.

Also, according to the information of the OC "South", yesterday, September 22, the coastal strip of Kutsurub was fired from the "Smerch" rocket salvo fire system. There are no casualties.

Berezneguvat community remains under constant fire in the Bashtanka district. During the past day, there was enemy shelling of the outskirts of Novoukrayinka at 10:40 a.m. and Murakhivka at approximately 7:12 p.m. Also at 05:30 p.m. and 07:30 p.m., the village was shelled. Vysunsk. As a result, infrastructure facilities, private houses, three trade facilities, and a gas pipeline were damaged, followed by ignition. There are no casualties.

Read more: 2 enemy control points, 3 enemy forces and 1 warehouse with ammunition were hit, - OС "South"

"The shelling of populated areas of the Shirokiv community continues. Yes, yesterday, September 22, at 11:00 a.m., 01:00 p.m., and 03:00 p.m. the village of Shyroke was shelled. A residential building, non-residential outbuildings, and agricultural machinery were damaged. Also at 11:00 p.m. the village of Chervona Dolyna came under fire. Hits were recorded in open areas. There were no casualties," Kim informs.

He also adds that the day and night passed relatively calmly in Voznesensk and Pervomayske districts.