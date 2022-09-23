Mobilization in Russian Federation and pseudo-referendums do not change anything from point of view of Ukraine’s strategic goals, - Shmyhal

International partners are ready to support Ukraine to liberate the occupied territories from the Russian invaders.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs.

"The issue that worries everyone now is the Russian mobilization and their fake referendums. For us, this does not change anything from the point of view of strategic goals. We will do everything to liberate our territories. Partners are ready to support us in this. And they are also ready to support our recovery and development of a new powerful European state," the head of government emphasized.

Shmyhal also recalled that on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, they discussed the continuation of the grain agreement, the demilitarization of the ZNPP, additional budget funding for Ukraine, the recovery plan for our country, and new sanctions against Russia.

All these topics were on the agenda of the negotiations with the leaders of many countries and international organizations, the prime minister added.

