Grossi presented initiative to create safety zone around ZNPP to energy ministers of Ukraine and United States

IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi presented the initiative to create a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP at a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Grenholm in Pittsburgh, USA, on September 22.

"Rafael Grossi informed about the main results of the IAEA mission and presented the initiative to create a safe zone around the station," the message reads.

As noted in the department, the parties discussed the necessity and ways of de-occupation and demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible and its return to the control of the legitimate operator.

"Galushchenko emphasized that the situation at the ZNPP is becoming more and more threatening due to constant shelling by Russian troops. Russian troops also resort to shelling the territory and infrastructure around the South Ukrainian NPP," the website says.

The meeting participants also agreed on the need to take quick and coordinated steps to restore the safety of civilian nuclear facilities, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Also remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to the shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station. The mission has already arrived in Ukraine and visited the ZNPP on September 1. However, on this day, the Russians resorted to provocations with massive shelling of Enerhodar.