Marines of past day destroyed enemy amphibious assault vehicle and self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", - Navy

On September 22, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to carry out tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed an amphibious assault vehicle and a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S". The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.

