If Ukraine loses war with Russia, not only Europe will lose. New aggressors may appear in world, - Zelensky

It is necessary to unite the world around Ukraine in order to give the Russian Federation a worthy rebuff.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the annual Forbes400 philanthropic summit, Censor.NET informs.

"We carried out a sufficiently serious information campaign that united us. It was very important. Such a unification of our people, the government, and the military has never happened in any country during all the years of independence. We act as one fist. It is difficult to keep it up for long because everyone gets tired of the war. This is also a question of external strength. Europe has its own challenges, the USA, Britain... Therefore, we must keep our state united both internally and externally. We must unite the world around Ukraine.

We protect the values not only of our country but of the whole world. If we lose the war to Russia, Europe will lose. Not only Europe will lose, but there may also be explosions and the appearance of aggressors in the world. Therefore, aggression must be punished. I think we will succeed," the head of state explained.

