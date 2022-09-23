Duda about Putin’s nuclear blackmail: US also has nuclear button
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.
"The US also has buttons that launch nuclear missiles. The US is a major nuclear power, the largest military power in the world. The fact that the US takes this Russian threat seriously is also a threat to Russia," the Polish leader emphasized.
According to Duda, if Russia breaks all taboos and uses even tactical nuclear weapons against a country that does not have nuclear weapons and today defends its territory using only conventional weapons, then it "can expect a response."
The President of Poland also emphasized that Putin and his entourage know that if they use nuclear weapons against a country that is defending itself, they will "find themselves outside world politics."
"This is not only the threat of criminal tribunals and liability, and potential long-term imprisonment, but simply excluding them and Russia from the civilized world while they rule it," the Polish leader concluded.