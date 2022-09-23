Medvedchuk went to Russia from Turkey, - Erdogan

Putin’s children godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who was exchanged for 200 Ukrainian defenders, went to Russia from Turkey.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Medvedchuk went to Russia from Turkey.

It will be recalled that on the night of September 22, the Ukrainian authorities announced the largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Kyiv managed to return 215 military personnel.

Among the Ukrainian soldiers who managed to be freed from the captivity of the aggressor state - Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko ("Radish") - commander of the "Azov" Special Purpose Detachment, Yevhenii Bova - commander of the First Separate Marine Infantry Battalion, Lev Pashko - commander of the "Azov" company ". Serhiy Volynskyi ("Volyn") was also released from captivity, v. at. the commander of the 36th separate marine infantry brigade, Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the "Azov" regiment for work with personnel, Denys Shlega, the commander of the 12th operational brigade named after Dmytro Vyshnevetsky, Oleg Khomenko, commander of the commandant company, who directly commanded the defense of Azovstal, Dmytro Kozatsky, a senior soldier whose photo and video from Azovstal went viral all over the world.

124 officers, 108 defenders of "Azovstal", 5 commanders from "Azovstal", 10 foreigners, including those who were sentenced to death by the occupiers, were released.

Of the 215 prisoners who were rescued from Russian captivity, 200 defenders were directly exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk. Five commanders were exchanged for 55 Russian prisoners.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia participated in the negotiations regarding the prisoners.