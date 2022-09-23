AFU liberated Yatskivka in Donetsk region. It was possible to regain control over positions near Bakhmut, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders liberated Yatskivka (Donetsk region) from the Russian occupation forces.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov during the briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"During the assault operations, units of the Defense Forces established control over the village of Yatskivka," he said.

At the same time, Hromov continued, the situation in the Bakhmut direction is difficult, but under control. The Russian military continues shelling and tries to push back the Ukrainian defenders.

"Our troops are improving their tactical position. Thus, thanks to the timely regrouping of the units of one of the mechanized brigades, the high-quality organization of the battle, we managed to restore the previously lost position and ensure control of the positions in the area south of Bakhmut," added the deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Students are not subject to mobilization, but they cannot leave borders of Ukraine, - State Border Service