Collection of signatures for petition to exclude Russia from UN continues

The Russian Federation has no legal grounds to be a member of the United Nations.

Civic Hub activists prove this point, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 24, 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin wrote a letter to the UN Secretary General, asking him to use the name "Russian Federation" instead of the USSR.

The then Secretary General of the UN, Javier Pérez de Cuellar, sent this letter to all delegations. In this way, Russia received an inheritance from the USSR in the form of membership in the UN, and most importantly - a seat in the Security Council.

The most interesting thing is that on December 24, no Russian Federation existed. It appeared only the next day. Moreover, it recognized itself as the successor not of the entire USSR, but only of its Russian part.

Thus, using only one letter, which takes up less than a page of text, Russia was able to take away all the powers of the Soviet Union in the UN," the message reads.

Activists emphasize that Russia is still the only country in the UN that has not even ratified its charter.

"In terms of its scale, this scam may have no analogues. For almost 31 years, Russia has been a member of the UN without any legal grounds. It participates in Security Council meetings, blocks aid to Ukraine using a fictitious right of veto.

This story can be stopped, but our diplomats need help to do so. Every day they defend the interests of Ukraine on their own front, bringing victory closer," the activists emphasize.

They call to sign a petition addressing the leadership of the UN and the world community with the demand to either provide evidence of Russia's membership or to stop its access to the meetings.