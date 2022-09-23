Armed Forces surrounded two "BARS" battalions in Drobyshevo, this may force Russians to leave Lyman, - Butusov

The Russian occupiers are forced to defend key areas with weak units. This shows that the Russian Federation cannot hold the front, it is collapsing.

YuriI Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

"Russian channels report that the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrounded two battalions of BARS mercenaries in the village of Drobysheve. Drobysheve is a key communications hub north of the Lyman, and the liberation of the village means that soon the Russian troops will make a planned regrouping and leave the Lyman. It is interesting that the enemy is forced to go on the defensive such an important tactical point is very weak and incapacitated units. BARS battalions are mercenary units hastily created after the invasion, with light weapons, low level of motivation, organization, management and training. The enemy's use of low-capacity units on such a key area as Drobysheve indicates that the Russian army is still unable to stabilize the front and does not have combat-ready operational reserves. Ukrainian troops do not allow the Russians to stabilize the Oskil Front and retain the tactical initiative," the journalist explained.

According to Butusov, the announcement of mobilization in Russia is necessary to save the front, which is collapsing.

"The holes are going to be plugged with freshly mobilized meat," added the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.

