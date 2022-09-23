Ukraine loses about 50 defenders every day, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that in the war against Russia, Ukraine loses about 50 of its servicemen every day

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ouest France, the head of state said this in an interview with the French mass media.

"We have estimates of losses per day, they are not accurate. It is about 50 people per day. But these are not accurate numbers, because it is not known how many soldiers and civilians remained in the territory," the president said.

According to Zelensky, he has accurate data on losses in the Armed Forces, but does not want to disclose them.

"The main question is accurate data. I have data that I receive and that are provided to me. You have to be very careful with the numbers, because it is about human lives. The position of our military is not to provide the exact number of killed or wounded Ukrainian servicemen ", the head of state emphasized.

The president also stated that the losses of the Ukrainian military are five times smaller than the losses of Russian soldiers.