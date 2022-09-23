Mass grave was found in deoccupied Kozacha Lopan

Local residents showed the mass grave in which the occupiers buried their victims.

This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In the near future, specialized investigative and operational teams will arrive there to conduct investigative actions. In addition, people said that the occupiers took some detainees with them during the retreat so as not to leave traces of their crimes," said Klymenko.

The occupiers also set up a torture chamber in the building of the police department in Kozacha Lopan.

