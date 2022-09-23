Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and six "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were destroyed - Air Force of AFU

On September 23, units of the Armed Forces shot down 6 enemy kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" and an attack aircraft Su-25.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On September 23, in the afternoon, in the eastern and southern directions, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. As of 6:30 p.m., six kamikaze drones shot down anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, on in the south of the country, Air Force anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft," the report said.

Some details were reported in the air force command "South":

"On September 23, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., the forces and means of air defense shot down four Iranian-made Shahed-136 enemy kamikaze drones, which the Russian occupation forces were using to attack Odesa.

And around 6:00 p.m., a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region."

Read more: Enemy attacks in areas of Kupiansk, Zaytseve and Novomykhailivka were repulsed, - General Staff