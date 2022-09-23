Finland is ready to announce restrictions on entry of Russians

The Finnish authorities will announce a principled decision regarding Russian visas and tourists. Entry will be severely restricted.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Russian mass media.

In the near future, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will announce that the country will significantly limit the entry of Russians and the issuance of visas. The restrictions will be introduced due to "serious damage to Finland's international standing".

It is assumed that entry restrictions will not apply to visiting relatives.

