Iranian Ambassador to be deprived of accreditation for supplying Iranian weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

In response to Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia for waging war against Ukraine, number of diplomatic staff of Iranian Embassy in Kyiv will be reduced. Iranian ambassador will be stripped of his accreditation.

It was stated by Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

On September 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine to implement the instruction of the President of Ukraine on the urgent response to the use of Iranian-made weapons by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.

"It was stated to the Iranian side that the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia for its further use by Russian troops against the Ukrainian civilian population and the Defense Forces directly contradicts the publicly declared position of neutrality, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Supplying weapons to Russia to wage war against Ukraine is an unfriendly act that deals a serious blow to relations between Ukraine and Iran," the statement reads.

In response to such an inappropriate act, Ukraine decided to deprive the Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine of accreditation, as well as to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv.

