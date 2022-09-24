Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia: residential building caught fire, one person died and 7 were injured

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a residential building was damaged, and there were dead and injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoly Kurtev.

"As a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a residential building was damaged. There are casualties.

Relevant services are already working on the spot," Kurtev wrote.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia military administration, noted that one enemy missile hit the residential sector of the regional center and caused a fire in a multi-story building.

"Unfortunately, one person died, 7 people were injured. They were provided with medical assistance," Starukh said in a message.

