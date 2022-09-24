Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of ten settlements, - General Staff

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Opytne settlements.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and thirteenth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Fires at the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, tries to restore lost positions, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy does not stop striking the civilian infrastructure and the homes of civilians. The threat of air and missile strikes by the occupiers remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Russian invaders launched 5 missile and 14 airstrikes, carried out more than 60 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare.

More than 60 settlements were affected by enemy fire. In particular, Pechenihy, Yatskivka, Yarova, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaiv, Sukhy Stavok, Nova Hryhorivka, Pivdenne, Mali Shcherbaky, Hryhorivka, Severne, Shcherbaky, Ochakiv, Solone, Orihiv and Arkhanhelsk. As a result of an enemy attack on Odesa with the use of attack UAVs, 2 people were killed and two more were injured.

At night, the city of Mykolaiv was subjected to rocket fire from the occupiers. Information on civilian casualties is being clarified.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of settlements of Pavlivka, Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Mezenivka, and Slavhorod of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Ivashki, Strelecha, Oleksandrivka, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Yarova, Raihorodok, Dibrova, Ozerne, Siversk, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve and Mayorsk;

on the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions - New York, Shevchenko, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Yehorivka, and Novoukrayinka.

More than 35 settlements were shelled in the South Bug direction. Among them are Visokopillia, Myroliubivka, Ukrainka, Lozove, Blahodativka, Shyroke, Suhy Stavok, Bezymenne, Ternovi Pody, Olhyne, Lyman, and Myrne.

In the temporarily captured and occupied territory of Ukraine, the occupying power holds so-called "referendums". In connection with the low percentage of visits to "polling stations", employees of "election commissions", accompanied by armed servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, collect signatures of local residents directly at their places of residence.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the occupation authorities began serving mobilization summonses to men of draft age who renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received passports of the Russian Federation.

Servicemen of the Russian occupation forces continue to commit illegal actions against the civilian population and engage in looting. So, according to available information, in Melitopol, the so-called "Kadyrivets" seized a dealer's warehouse of agricultural machinery and are trying to sell off the property.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Kamianka, Avdiivka and Opytne settlements. Aviation of the Defense Forces made 25 strikes. It was confirmed that 18 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment and 7 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

Air defense units destroyed one helicopter, one plane and eight UAVs of the occupiers.

Missile troops and artillery hit 6 control points, more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 3 air defense positions and 4 warehouses with ammunition. Losses of manpower and equipment are currently being determined.