Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 56,300 people, 255 planes, 220 helicopters, 2,262 tanks, 1,361 artillery systems, and 4,807 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 24, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 56,300.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 24/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 56,300 (+240) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2262 (+8) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4807 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 1361 (+6) units,

MLRS - 327 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 170 (+0) units,

aircraft - 255 (+1) units,

helicopters - 220 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 956 (+6),

cruise missiles - 240 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3681 (+22) units,

special equipment - 126 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being verified," the report says.