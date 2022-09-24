Strikes of Russian Federation on the Karachuny and Pechenihy dams are unlikely to have caused significant obstacles to operations of AFU, - British intelligence

According to British intelligence, the Russian missile strikes on the Karachuny and Pechenihy dams are unlikely to have caused significant difficulties for the Ukrainian armed forces.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The British Ministry of Defense reminds that on September 21 and 22, 2022, Russia struck the Pechenihy Dam on the Siversky Donets River using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons. This happened after the attack on the Karachuny dam near Kryvy Rih on September 15, 2022.

"Ukrainian forces are advancing downstream of both rivers. As Russian commanders become increasingly concerned about their operational failures, they are likely trying to hit the dam locks to flood Ukrainian military checkpoints," the review said.

"These attacks are unlikely to have caused significant disruptions to Ukrainian operations due to the distance between the damaged dams and the combat zones," British intelligence said.

