SSU has established identity of Russian commander who gave order to torture Ukrainians in temporarily occupied Kherson

We are talking about the deputy head of the Rostov Guards Department in the Rostov region, police colonel Oleksandr Naumenko with the call sign "Alfa".

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the SSU.

According to the SSU investigation, since March, Naumenko has been in charge of Russian Guard servicemen and representatives of illegal armed formations of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Kherson. On his orders, illegal detention and torture of local residents, entry into their homes, and seizure of property take place.

It has been established that he personally participated in the dispersal of peaceful rallies in Kherson. Gave orders to use stun grenades and tear gas against Ukrainian citizens. There were victims among the people of Kherson," the report says.

In addition, on his instructions, the Russian military kidnapped two Ukrainians and brutally tortured them for several weeks. They tried to squeeze out of them information about the armed forces and their locations, and also encouraged them to cooperate with the occupiers.

Currently, Colonel Naumenko has been charged with suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.