Putin has not allowed withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson and is personally directing war against Ukraine, - NYT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to withdraw troops from Kherson, despite the commanders’ request, and personally engaged in strategic planning of the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to American officials, Censor.NET reports.

The Americans reported that Putin rejected the request of his commanders to withdraw troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnipro because it would be a humiliating public defeat for the dictator. It is noted that Putin is focused on victory at any cost and tells commanders that strategic decisions on the ground should be made by him.

While Putin has accepted some of the military's recommendations, including the mobilization, his involvement in decision-making has created tensions, US officials said. The dictator's rejection of the withdrawal of troops from Kherson led to a decline in morale among the military, which was cut off from supplies.

In addition to blocking the retreat from Kherson, Putin questioned the efforts to strengthen the defense of the occupiers on the left bank of the Oskol River in the Kharkiv region - he opposes the retreat in this place because he does not want to give President Volodymyr Zelensky something that looks like a victory.

U.S. officials say Russian officers are divided on how to respond to Ukraine's counteroffensive, with some saying Putin's directives should be resisted and others saying the dictator's instructions can be followed.

Read more: SSU has established identity of Russian commander who gave order to torture Ukrainians in temporarily occupied Kherson