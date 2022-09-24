Head of Yakutia Nikolaev: All those who were mobilized by mistake should be returned

The head of Yakutia, Aysen Nikolaev, demands to return home those men who were mobilized by mistake.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Aysen Nikolaev's Telegram.

"There are cases of mobilization of citizens who should not be called up. For example, cases of conscription of parents with many children, who have 4 or more children under the age of 16. To make this impossible, I instructed to strengthen the interaction of local self-government bodies with military commissariats.

All those who were mobilized by mistake should be sent back," the message reads.

He added that this work has already begun and in the future, it will be monitored by the administration of the head and government of Yakutia together with the Republican Military Committee.

Nikolaev also said that he proposed the government take several measures to support the families of the mobilized.

They concern a one-time payment of 200,000 rubles to a family, exemption from fees in kindergartens, free meals at school, and tickets to children's health camps.

