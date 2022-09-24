Fire control is established over railway, which occupiers use to bring up reserves from Crimea. Confirmed damage to Kakhovka bridge, - OC "South"

The situation in the operational zone of the Defense Forces in the South Buh area is stable but controlled.

As noted, the enemy continues its efforts to hold on to the defense lines, but, under the influence of our active actions, is forced to set up new ones, which are further away from the current front line.

"We have carried out preparatory work on the identification of control points, locations of concentration of enemy weapons and equipment, establishment of reserve pull-up points, including by rail from the direction of temporarily occupied Crimea. Fire control is being established over these objects," the message says.

Meanwhile, the enemy became more active, in particular in the desire to demonstrate its strength in the rear territories. Having no success on land, he tries to exert fire and psychological pressure on the civilian population.

"During the combat day, the enemy launched 1 air strike and 1 missile attack on our positions and populated areas along the front line. The enemy fired an X-31 missile at the Kutsurub district from a Su-30 tactical aircraft.

Without human losses. Odesa was attacked twice by kamikaze drones from the direction of the Black Sea. As a result of hitting two drones, the administration building in the port area was destroyed. Another "Shahid-136" was shot down over the sea," the report says.

Several nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave. One civilian was killed.

"During the repeated air attack on Odesa, air defense forces over the sea destroyed 4 more kamikaze drones. Among them, for the first time in Ukraine, the Iranian-made multi-purpose strike UAV "Mohajer-6" (Mohajer-6), designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, reconnaissance, was shot down and fire damage.

Another "Shahid-136" attacked our positions on the contact line in Bereznehuvate of the Mykolaiv region in the evening. During an attempt to attack the direction of the port of "Pivdenny", the regular "Shahid-136" was also accurately shot down," the OC "South" noted.

It is also reported that the activity of our aviation was equal to twenty strikes on the enemy. An enemy Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in the Mykolaiv district, and a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by air defense forces and means in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

"Rocket and artillery units carried out about 290 fire missions, including hitting a pontoon crossing in Nova Kakhovka, two accumulations of weapons and equipment in the Berislav district, 3 centers of forces and means in the Kakhovka and Kherson districts, a radio-electronic warfare station in the Krutoy Yar district, the "Tor" anti-aircraft missile complex in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, a column of weapons and equipment in Kakhovka. Another control damage to the Kakhov bridge has been confirmed," - added the OC "South".

Other enemy losses during the combat day are 51 rockets, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, a tank, and 16 units of other auto-armored vehicles.

15 enemy ships and boats are maneuvering in the Black Sea, including 3 surface and 1 underwater carrier "Calibers". 28 of them are ready.