Russia will not win this war, - Scholz

Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, but Germany and Europe must win their "battles" in the war unleashed by Putin.

This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Everyone sees the terrible pictures of the war that Russia started against Ukraine, hears the news about the destruction, about many deaths, the chancellor said.

"But we also know that Russia will not win this war," he is convinced.

The head of the German government reminded that, in addition to the immediate front, there are many other battlefields, in particular, hunger, which is a great danger for many countries in Africa, for the people of South America, and Asia. And that is why everything was done so that grain could be exported from Ukraine, so that there would be no famine.

Another line of struggle is how to ensure that energy supplies remain secure in Germany, Europe and many other countries around the world. The federal government, according to its leader, has taken far-reaching decisions since the beginning of the year, ensuring that Germany can secure coal, oil and gas supplies, that the electricity supply continues to function, and Germans can today say they will get through this winter.

But the next task is the issue of prices, primarily prices for electricity, heat or gas.

"They are too high and should be lowered," the politician stated.

He stated that it is necessary to make sure that the prices of electricity and gas fall again. For this purpose, a commission was created, negotiations are underway with the European Union and with all those who export gas to Europe and Germany.

Summing up, Scholz assured that the Germans will not leave anyone alone with problems, the legislative machine has started working and will very, very quickly organize the necessary support for citizens and business, industry.