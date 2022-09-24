In one week, 88% more Russians entered Finland than before

Queues of cars lined up at all checkpoints on the border between Finland and Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Almost 7,000 Russians entered Finland yesterday through border points in the southeast. This is 88% more than on Friday of the previous week.

The border service reports on Twitter that a total of 7,667 citizens of the Russian Federation entered Finland on Friday, and 3,545 Russians returned to Russia.

Border guards also accepted several applications for asylum.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, at a press conference on Friday, explained the details of the decision of the country's authorities on significant entry restrictions for citizens of Russia.

According to him, the decision will involve a complete ban on entry for those Russians who want to visit Finland for tourist purposes. The validity of Schengen visas already issued to Russians may also be reviewed.

Haavisto also believes that evasion of mobilization is not a reason for granting asylum to citizens of Russia.